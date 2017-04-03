Consumer Reports: Which IKEA Appliances Are A Good Buy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With home prices so high in Colorado, many are choosing to stay in their current space and make a few upgrades. Those old outdated appliances are a great place to start! But how do you know if you're getting the best bang for your buck? New tests by Consumer Reports show which appliances from IKEA may be worth the money and which are not. They have names you may not recognize, but most are actually made by Whirlpool. Here's a look at the results, which were mixed.

IKEA has stores in 25 states, including one in Centennial, Colorado. IKEA also offers flat-rate delivery service for all online purchases.