Company buying more than half of Gordmans locations

HOUSTON — Stage Stores said its subsidiary has won a bid to buy assets of Gordmans Stores through a bankruptcy auction.

The subsidiary will get a minimum of 50 Gordmans store leases, with rights to assume leases for another seven stores and a distribution center.

The company will also get all of Gordmans’ inventory, furniture, fixtures, equipment and other assets of those 57 stores.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of the 2017 fiscal year. The other 48 stores owned by Gordmans are expected to be liquidated.

“We believe the Gordmans business model offers great potential and, without the burden of a high level of debt, unprofitable locations and an oversized infrastructure, we expect the Gordmans business will be accretive to our earnings,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage.

Stage Stores operates 798 specialty department stores in 38 states. Gordmans filed for bankruptcy in March. The department store chain operates seven stores in Colorado.