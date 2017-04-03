CDOT, Colorado State Patrol join forces for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

DENVER — When driving on Colorado roads, there is a good chance there’s a distracted driver, according to a survey by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said 22 percent of people surveyed admitted to reading a text message on their cellphone while driving. Beyond texting, CDOT said 64 percent had selected entertainment on a mobile device and 33 percent had talked on a phone while driving.

CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol are joining a national campaign to recognize April as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, bringing attention to the threat distracted drivers pose.

New numbers show every day in Colorado an average of 40 crashes are caused by distracted drivers.

CDOT is asking drivers to send in tips on its Facebook page to create a conversation about how to prevent distracted driving.

There is a $100 fine if caught texting and driving in Colorado.