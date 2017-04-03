Best Sites for Home Decor and Design

If you've wrapped up that Spring cleaning, and your home is looking a little dated, it may be time for a makeover! Your next design inspiration may be just a mouse click away. Guiding Tech has come up with the top sites for Instagram-worthy decor. It says all you need is an eye for creativity, and the drive to do it yourself!
- Houzz.in offers up ideas for just about any space in your home- from rooms, to wardrobes and garages, even sheds. The pictures are gorgeous and there's a section that will guide you through the proper channel of lighting, styling and decluttering.
- BrightBazaarBlog.com was created by Will Taylor, who believes that "Beige is Boring." He will give you a fresh take on blending colors and designs to make a space look crisp and clean. And bonus- you can shop some of the products that are listed on the site! He even has a hardcover version on Amazon that you can read at home. It's called "Bright Bazaar: Embracing Color for Make-You-Smile Style."
- If you prefer more neutral walls and furniture, you'll love CocoLapineDesign.com. On the site, Creator Belgian Designer Sarah Van Peteghem features soft, minimalistic design that she somehow manages to make look cheerful.
- The next site, StyleByEmilyHenderson.com, was created by Stylist, TV Host and Author Emily Henderson. She features fresh designs that won't bust your budget. And the best part of this site is that all the products are available to purchase.
- And we saved one of the best for last: Martha Stewart of course! Her site, MarthaStewart.com, features an ecclectic blend of makeovers, designs and decor. It also includes a Martha Steward Collection, where you can shop for the products listed on the site.