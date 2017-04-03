Bennet comes out against Democrats’ effort to filibuster Gorsuch nomination

WASHINGTON — Sen. Michael Bennet said Monday he is opposed to Democrats’ efforts to filibuster the nomination of Colorado Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

“Neither Republicans nor Democrats are blameless for where things stand in our politics and on this nomination,” Bennet said in a statement. “But at some point, we need to take the long view and stand up for our institutions.

“Using the filibuster and nuclear option at this moment takes us in the wrong direction. I have spent the past several weeks trying to avoid this outcome. Changing the Senate rules now will only further politicize the Supreme Court and prevent the Senate from blocking more extreme judges in the future.

“I will oppose efforts to filibuster the nomination, and strongly encourage my colleagues not to use the nuclear option.”

Bennet is only the fourth Democrat to oppose the filibuster. Gorsuch would need to get 60 votes to overcome it and be given a vote.

If the filibuster holds up, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will use the “nuclear option” to change Senate rules and advance Gorsuch on a party line vote.

In 2013, Democrats weakened the filibuster for presidential appointments except for Supreme Court nominees.

Bennet has not said if he would vote to confirm Gorsuch, who sits on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver and lives in Boulder.