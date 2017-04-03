Aurora Police Chief answers questions about officer-involved shooting over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo -- The Aurora Police Chief answered questions Monday about an officer-involved shooting Saturday that left a wanted suspect with serious injuries and sparked questions about the officer's decision to shoot.

Aurora police were conducting surveillance in the area of Sable and Colfax Saturday. Officers wanted to arrest Michael Torres who was wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft. Police said they believed he was armed and dangerous.

When police tried to arrest Torres, he fled and an officer fired.

Torres' girlfriend, Stephanie Cervantes-Facio, was in the car during the shooting. She said police rammed the back of the car, sending the car away from officers and into the ditch. She said she looked over and saw Torres had been shot. She said there was no gun in the car, prompting questions about the officer's decision to fire.

"It was terrifying. I have never felt so scared in my life. I thought I was going to die. I have never been around gun shots or that kind of police brutality," said Cervantes-Facio.

During the press conference Monday, Chief Nick Metz could not say why the officer fired, if he felt his life was in danger, or if he saw a gun in the car.

"That's a question now that we are still investigating. We are continuing to investigate it. The officer has provided a statement but we are not in a position right now to release that information. That'll have to be reviewed by the district attorney's office," said Metz.

FOX31 asked Metz about the officer's decision to shoot knowing that Cervantes-Facio was in the passenger seat.

"Those are the questions that are going to be asked of the officer and other officers that were there and certainly that is a concern and that's something that will be reviewed as we continue through the investigation," said Metz.

According to Aurora Police's "Authorized Firing of a Weapon" policy, "a moving vehicle alone will not presumptively constitute a threat that justifies a member's use of deadly or potentially deadly force."

"Members should not discharge a firearm at a moving vehicle unless a person in the vehicle is immediately threatening the member or another person with deadly force."

Metz would not release the officer's named who fired the weapon, citing the on-going investigation. He said the officer has had a great record with the department.

"The sergeant has been on for 13 years. He has a very good reputation in the department. This is his first officer-involved shooting," said Metz.

According to the Aurora Police Department’s use-of-force policy, officers can use physical force when making an arrest or in preventing an escape.

“A peace officer is justified in using reasonable and appropriate physical force upon another person when and to the extent that he reasonably believes it necessary," the police said.

Criminal defense attorney Dan Recht said deadly force on someone who was wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft is not “reasonable” or “appropriate.”

“Just because you believe someone stole a car doesn't give you the right to shoot with deadly force,” Recht said.

Torres family said he is awake and in stable condition.

Aurora Police is working with Denver Police and the district attorney's office on the investigation.