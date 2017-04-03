Arvada man sentenced to 27 years in prison for distributing child pornography

ARVADA, Colo. — Todd Alan Ledbetter, 35, was in Jefferson County District Court last Thursday to be sentenced for possession and distribution of a large amount of child pornography.

He was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Ledbetter pleaded guilty on Dec 23, 2016 to Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Distribution and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Possession. He faced a sentence ranging from 22 to 30 years in prison.

In April 2015, the Arvada Police Department, working with other law enforcement agencies, identified a peer-to-peer exchange of child pornography at Todd Ledbetter’s home on 6641 Zang Street.

The investigation revealed that during the early part of 2015, Ledbetter had also distributed child pornography from two other addresses, both in Arvada.

Arvada police, working with other law enforcement agencies, recovered over 40,000 images and video of sexually exploitative material, many depicting children of infant and toddler age.

Ledbetter has been a registered sex offender since 2003.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has identified 61 victims from 364 of the images and videos in the suspect’s possession, including children from all over the world and two here in Colorado.

“This is an appropriate sentence for these despicable acts. Mr. Ledbetter was in possession of an extremely large and meticulously curated collection of child pornography,” said District Attorney Peter Weir, “Every single photo or video represents a child, toddler, or infant who has been sexually victimized.”