4-month-old baby pulled from car crash after mom overdoses behind the wheel

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — People who stopped after seeing a car crash into a tree found a woman passed out behind the wheel, with a syringe full of heroin in her arm, and a 4-month-old baby unsecured in the backseat, according to TMZ. The baby’s father was passed out next to the baby.

Investigators say the woman, Jessica Hand, had cut across six lanes of traffic on a busy street before crashing into the tree in Port St. Lucie on Thursday, TMZ reported.

One of the first people to stop after the crash happened to be actor Matthew Underwood, who starred in “Zoey 101” on the Disney Channel.

According to the police report, Underwood saw the parents passed out and removed the infant — who was in a car seat but not secured — from the car. The baby was not hurt.

While his brother called 911, Underwood shot a video of the couple passed out in the car and took a photo of several items in the backseat.

Underwood told WPTV that the father, later identified as John Rodriguez, also had a needle in his arm. One of the photos Underwood shared with TMZ shows a syringe in the backseat.

Underwood said he decided to record the scene once he saw the parents passed out. He said wanted to document the scene before he intervened in case there were any problems.

Hand later told cops she’d just bought heroin to try for the first time.

Both parents were booked for child neglect and drug possession. The baby was turned over to a family member.

Underwood told WPTV he hopes the incident will be a wake-up call for the parents.

“I hope they can wake up and want their child back so much, want their life together, that they’ll get clean,” the station quoted Underwood as saying.

