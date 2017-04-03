13-year-old girl dies in ATV accident, drowns in ditch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- A 13-year-old girl died while on an ATV with her friends over the weekend.

On Monday, the Weld County Coroner identified the victim as Sophia St. Almant of Windsor.

She was out with two of her friends for a fun adventure on Saturday afternoon in Weld County.

And now a small Northern Colorado community grieves.

She was an 8th grader, in her first year at Severance Middle School.

The school’s principal, Jay Tapia, called St. Almant an “outstanding young lady.”

He said a teacher told him that, “This is why I teach, because of her (Sophia).”

She connected with her teachers, participated in discussions, was very involved and friendly.

She also ran varsity track, on a relay team.

But she could not escape the danger she and her twin sister and another girl encountered Saturday just before 5 p.m.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says the girls drove over the embankment of a canal on an ATV, when it accidentally rolled over in standing water.

St. Almant was a passenger in a Polaris RZR ATV when it wrecked in the ditch on Weld County Road 76 and WCR 25.

Two of the girls were able to get out of the ATV. But St. Almant was trapped.

Firefighters eventually got her out and performed CPR.

But she died about five hours later at the hospital.

The Weld County Coroner says her cause of death was drowning.

Investigators are not releasing the names of the two other girls because they are juveniles.

But we do know one was Sophia’s twin sister.

Grief counselors were out here today to speak to teachers.

And they’ll be back tomorrow when the 530 students return from Spring Break.

Friends and classmates will gather at the middle school’s football field for a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m.

They have asked the media to please respect the very tight-knit community’s privacy.