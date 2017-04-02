Watch Live: New signs April the giraffe is close to giving birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zoo officials say there are new signs that April the giraffe is getting closer and closer to giving birth.

The internet superstar began showing signs of contractions Saturday, officials at the Animal Adventure Park in New York said on Facebook.

On Sunday morning, April had “full udders” and “increased discharge,” officials said on Facebook. “April also continues to be a bit out of character.”

However, a change in the weather could be just what the doctor ordered.

A snow storm Friday night forced the zoo’s giraffes to be kept in their indoor stalls, but temperatures were expected to climb into the 50s on Sunday.

“Keepers feel they will be able to get the giraffes yard time [Sunday], as yard conditions have returned to safe,” officials stated. “Perhaps that will ‘shake’ things up!”

On Sunday, officials said they would “continue to watch and wait.”

Zookeepers pointed out some signs and behaviors to watch for as she gets closer to giving birth.

“You may see her lifting each leg, pinning ears, dazing off, raising tail – those behaviors are what we want to see and expect to increase in frequency,” officials said.

Millions of people have logged on to watch the live Giraffe Cam over the past few weeks, as Animal Adventure awaits the arrival of its first giraffe calf.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Anticipation of the impending birth has stretched into months because zookeepers were unsure of when April and her companion Oliver mated.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, on average.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said. The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout.

This will be the fourth calf for 15-year-old April and the first calf for 5-year-old Oliver.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will have a contest to name it.

The zoo has launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the cost of care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.