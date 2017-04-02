× Jones 12th, Truex Jr. 16th at Martinsville Speedway

Furniture Row Racing’s Erik Jones (12th) and Martin Truex Jr. (16th) edged their way to top twenty finishes Sunday in the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Brad Keselowski was the overall winner at the STP 500, capturing his victory after a fierce battle with Kyle Bush, taking the lead on lap 458 of 500. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliot go two and three.

For the season, Truex Jr. sits in 3rd place in points race (236) and Jones in 13th (144).

Next up for Furniture Row Racing is the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, April 9th.