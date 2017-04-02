Teen girl dies after ATV crashes into ditch filled with water

WELD COUNTY — A teen girl has died after being trapped in an ATV in a ditch filled with water in Weld County Saturday.

Three teenage girls were in the side-by-side ATV when it crashed in the 12000 block of WC7 76 near WCR 25. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said call came in just before 5 p.m.

Two of the girls were able to get out of the ATV and the ditch, but the other girl was trapped.

Fire and EMS units pulled the girl out of the ATV and performed CPR. The girl died at the hospital about five hours later, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

The other two teens were also transported to a nearby hospital but no information was released about the extent of their injuries.

The Weld Count Sheriff’s Office is conducting a full investigation of the incident.