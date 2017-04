× Rockies Set To Open 2017 Season

The Colorado Rockies’ roster is set to start the franchise’s 25th Major League Baseball season.

Opening Day is Monday April 3rd on the road at Milwaukee’s Miller Park, 12:10 p.m. beginning a four-game series against the Brewers. Colorado returns to Coors Field on Friday, April 7th for the Home Opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies Roster:

Right-handed Pitchers (9): Tyler Chatwood, Carlos Estévez, Jon Gray, Greg Holland, Jordan Lyles, German Márquez, Scott Oberg, Adam Ottavino, Antonio Senzatela

Left-handed Pitchers (4): Tyler Anderson, Mike Dunn, Kyle Freeland, Jake McGee

Catchers (2): Dustin Garneau, Tony Wolters

Infielders (6): Cristhian Adames, Alexi Amarista, Nolan Arenado, DJ LeMahieu, Mark Reynolds, Trevor Story

Outfielders (4): Charlie Blackmon, Stephen Cardullo, Carlos González, Gerardo Parra

Disabled List (7): RHP Chad Bettis*, OF David Dahl, INF Ian Desmond, RHP Jairo Díaz, C Tom Murphy, RHP Chad Qualls, LHP Chris Rusin (* 60-day disabled list)

This week’s schedule:

Monday – @ MIL 12:10 pm

Tuesday – @ MIL 5:40 pm

Wednesday – @ MIL 6:10 pm

Thursday – @ MIL 11:40 am

Friday – vs LA 2:10 pm

Saturday – vs LA 6:10 pm

Sunday – vs LA 1:10 pm