Questions emerge about use-of-force following Officer-Involved shooting in Aurora

AURORA -- A criminal defense attorney said based on the information available, he has questions about an officer-involved shooting that left one man with serious injuries Saturday.

The family of 24-year-old Michael Torres said he was shot and seriously injured by police as they were trying to make an arrest.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. just north of East Colfax Avenue on Sable Boulevard. Police said officers were conducting surveillance in the area. They wanted to arrest the man because he was wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft.

“The suspect did flee in the vehicle he was. It did end up in the ditch. During the incident shots were fired and the suspect was hit,” said Aurora Police spokesperson Diana Cooley.

According to Aurora Police Department’s Use of Force Policy, officers can use physical force when making an arrest or in preventing an escape.

“A peace officer is justified in using reasonable and appropriate physical force upon another person when and to the extent that he reasonably believes it necessary.”

Criminal Defense attorney Dan Recht said deadly force on someone who is was wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft is not “reasonable” or “appropriate.”

“Just because you believe someone stole a car doesn't give you the right to shoot with deadly force,” said Recht.

He said based on the charges Torres faces and officers’ response, he has questions.

“The use of deadly force, shooting through a car, if that's in fact what happened, in my view, is unreasonable force and excessive force,” said Recht.

Police said in a press conference he was known to be armed and dangerous. Cooley said the suspect fled in his car when officers approached and then an officer fired.

"We had an officer that did fire shots and at this time it is still under investigation as to why," said Cooley.

Stephanie Cervantes-Facio said she was in the car with Michael Torres when the shooting happened.

She said the two had gone to a store to pick up clothes.

They came out, got into her vehicle, started to drive and she said that's when police rammed into the back of the car, sending them into a ditch.

"He tried to push on the brakes up. The cops started firing at us and we were unarmed and we were doing nothing wrong," said Cervantes-Facio.

She said the windows of the car shattered and Torres was unresponsive.

"It was terrifying. I have never felt so scared in my life. I thought I was going to die. I have never been around gun shots or that kind of police brutality," said Cervantes-Facio.

She said Torres did not have a gun in the car and said he is not wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft.

"Michael Torres is innocent," said Cervantes-Facio. "They are going to try to pin it all on him. Try and pin it. And that's not true."

FOX31 ran its own background check on Torres and did not find anything indicating he is wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft. FOX31 followed up again with Aurora Police Saturday night. Cooley could not confirm Torres' name, citing the on-going investigation, but said the person they were trying to arrest does have an active warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.