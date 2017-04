× Nuggets Keep Playoff Chances Alive With Win in Miami

The Denver Nuggets (36-40) hung on to the win, and their playoff chances, over the Miami Heat (37-40) 116-113 Sunday evening.

Danilo Gallinari lead the team with 29 points, and both Nikola Jokic and Wilson Chandler each adding 19. The win keeps the Nuggets within two games of Portland for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Next up, Nuggets visit New Orleans on Tuesday, the fourth game of a five-game trip.