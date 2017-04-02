Missing: At-risk adult left house without pants or shoes

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Longmont Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help to find a missing at-risk adult who left his house wearing just boxer shorts and coat.

Aravind Elangovan, 19, suffers from “various mental conditions,” officials said in a statement released to the media.

Elangovan walked away from his home in the 1400 block of Harvard Street at about 11 p.m. on Friday and hasn’t been heard from since.

He doesn’t have a car, a wallet or a cell phone, officials said.

Elangovan is 6-foot-1, weighs 195 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Elangovan often frequents the parks in northwest Longmont and the MT Sanitas trail, west of Boulder, officials said.

“He attends Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island and may be trying to make his way there,” officials stated.

If you see him, please call the Longmont Police Department at 303.651.8501.