Man killed in shooting near E. 6th Ave. and Quebec

DENVER — A shooting near East 6th Avenue Parkway and Quebec Street is now being investigated as a homicide, Denver police said Sunday morning.

The Denver Police Department first tweeted about the shooting in the 600 block of Olive Street at 9:51 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, police said an adult man who was shot had died.

Police said there was no suspect information available. They did not say whether they are actively searching for the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

