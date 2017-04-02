× Man jumps into exhibit and touches lion at Denver Zoo

DENVER — A man who is definitely old enough to know better did something incredibly dangerous at the Denver Zoo.

Matthew Swearingen, 34, reportedly jumped into the lion exhibit and touched a lion on March 18, according to the Denver Police Department.

Swearingen was detained by security officers at the zoo after he climbed back out of the exhibit.

Swearingen was cited for criminal trespassing but was not arrested, so there is no mug shot.

