Loveland man accused of trying to smother his wife with a pillow

LOVELAND, Colo. — A woman called police early Sunday morning and said her husband had tried to smother her with a pillow while she was sleeping.

Loveland police officers responded to the home on Fleta Court at about 2:30 a.m., investigators said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the suspect as 61-year-old Richard D. Latimer.

Police said Latimer was cooperative with officers and was transported to the Loveland Police Department.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit were assigned to the case and Latimer was charged with attempted murder in the first degree and harassment, with domestic violence as a sentence enhancer, police said.

A photo of Latimer is not available at this time.

This is an active investigation and police said no further information will be released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Chris Kamoske of the Loveland Police Department at 970.962.2259.