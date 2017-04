NEW YORK — Thousands of baseball caps are being recalled because the button on the top of the hat can pop off and that poses a choking hazard.

According to Sock and Accessory Brands Global, the recalled John Deere Infant Knit Baseball Caps were sold between January 23 and March 14, 2017.

The recalled caps have a green tractor on the front.

You can find the style number “JSH721HF ” and manufacture date 11/2016 printed on the care label.

Contact Sock and Accessory Brands Global for a full refund.