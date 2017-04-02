Fort Morgan robbery ends with fiery crash on I-76

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT MORGAN, Colo. -- A robbery in Fort Morgan ended with a fiery crash on Interstate 76 on Sunday night.

It started with a robbery at the Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply in Fort Morgan when an off-duty deputy tried to stop the robbery, police said.

The suspect took off using his vehicle to ram the deputy's.

The chase then entered Wiggins, where several vehicles were hit before heading the wrong direction on I-76, according to police.

Police said at one point the suspect was driving 120 miles per hour and the pursuit was called off.

Soon after, deputies say the suspect crashed head-on into another car and sparked a fire along the interstate. East bound lanes of the interstate were closed in the area while crews quickly contained the fire.

The suspect was badly burned and flown to a hospital and a passenger in the other vehicle had serious injuries.