Controversial tree in Longmont to get the ax on Monday

LONGMONT, Colo. — A controversial tree in Longmont is scheduled to be cut down on Monday.

Homeowners planted the cottonwood in the city’s right-of-way back in 1977.

They said when they bought it from a local nursery, it was a male and didn’t produce cotton.

But over time it switched genders, as trees can do, and it now produces cotton. And it’s about 60-feet-tall.

An effort by neighbors led the city to decide to cut it down. City leaders cited two ordinances that deal with nuisance trees and cotton-producing trees.

But the homeowners, their children and a group of supporters fought to stop the city from cutting down the tree.

Last month, a judge postponed the tree cutting indefinitely. But a few days later, a judge ruled that Longmont owns the tree and the city has the right to remove it.

The 400 block of Pratt Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, while the tree is cut down, the Boulder Daily Camera reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited a city spokesperson as saying the tree will be replaced with a 25-foot, non-cotton-bearing cottonwood by the end of the week.