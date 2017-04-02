× Armed suspect barricaded in building near Sable and Tennessee

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking people to avoid the area around the 900 block of South Dawson Way and they attempt to negotiate with an armed suspect who is barricaded inside a building.

South Dawson Way is directly northeast of South Sable Boulevard and East Tennessee Drive.

Police did not identify the man or say exactly where he is barricaded.

