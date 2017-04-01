× UConn’s basketball winning streak ends in stunning Final Four upset

DALLAS — The longest winning streak in women’s or men’s college basketball history ended late Friday night with a stunning upset. The No. 1 UConn Huskies women’s basketball team lost to No. 2 Mississippi State in overtime in the NCAA Final Four semi-final, 66-64.

The Bulldogs’ Morgan William hit a buzzer-beating jumpshot to win the game.

Connecticut had won 111 games in a row. They were playing in their 10th straight Final Four.

Read more on the WTIC FOX61 website.