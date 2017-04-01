UConn’s basketball winning streak ends in stunning Final Four upset

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 31: Morgan William #2 of the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs shoots to score and win the game 66-64 against the Connecticut Huskies in overtime during the semifinal round of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 31: Morgan William #2 of the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs shoots to score and win the game 66-64 against the Connecticut Huskies in overtime during the semifinal round of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
DALLAS — The longest winning streak in women’s or men’s college basketball history ended late Friday night with a stunning upset. The No. 1 UConn Huskies women’s basketball team lost to No. 2 Mississippi State in overtime in the NCAA Final Four semi-final, 66-64.
The Bulldogs’ Morgan William hit a buzzer-beating jumpshot to win the game.
Connecticut had won 111 games in a row. They were playing in their 10th straight Final Four.
Read more on the WTIC FOX61 website.