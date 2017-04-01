Suspected DUI driver involved in hit-and-run of house in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police said a suspected DUI driver hit a house Friday night and then drove away from the scene.

It happened at 8:17 p.m. in the area of East 88th Avenue and Downing Street.

Police said they found the suspect vehicle a short distance away in the neighborhood. Officers arrested one man for investigation of hit-and-run and DUI.

The Mile High Chapter of the American Red Cross said it helped three “surprised” people in the home with finding other accommodations.