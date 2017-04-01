Supporters of local vets team up for Run as One race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO -- All across Colorado Saturday, military veterans united with a common purpose for the sixth annual Run as One race.

Five different 5k races took place in Durango, Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and here in Denver.

The purpose of the race is to get veterans together from various organizations.

It's also an opportunity for the public to see what the veteran community is capable of as a whole and highlight the different organizations out there that need support.

In Colorado Springs, nearly 100 runners showed up to brave the cold temperatures and show their collaborative support for veterans living in our state.