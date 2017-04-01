× Spartan the boxer on the road to recovery

DENVER — Spartan, the malnourished boxer from Westminster our Problem Solvers first reported on weeks ago, had another good night at the hospital Friday.

The Hobo Care Boxer Rescue has been tending to Spartan since he was brought to them in severely malnourished condition.

The organization said he has been moved from critical care to intermediate care.

Following his upgrade to intermediate care, a nutritionist will work with the dog to help increase his food intake.

The rescue says his stomach is starting to get used to a proper diet and they’re optimistic that he’ll be released from the vet sometime Sunday.