× Ford recalls 53,000 F-250 pickup trucks that can roll while parked

NEW YORK — Ford is recalling 53,000 F-250 pickups because a defect allows them to roll away even when parked, according to the Associated Press.

The recall effects 2017 F-250s.

Drivers should use the parking brake to make sure the pickups don’t move when they are parked.

Ford will replace the defective part at no cost to vehicle owners. It will notify owners once the new parts are available.

The trucks under the recall have 6.2-liter engines. Ford says it isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries due to this problem.