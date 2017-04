× Police shoot suspect at Colfax and Sable in Aurora

AURORA — Police shot one suspect in Aurora Saturday afternoon.

No officers were hurt according to a post on the police department’s Twitter account.

It happened around 3 p.m. just north of East Colfax Avenue on Sable Boulevard.

There's a car in this ditch, door open & windshield wipes going. Waiting on word from police as to how it pertains to shooting. #KDVR pic.twitter.com/1XFX6nNc41 — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) April 1, 2017

#APDAlert: APD investigating an Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) at 1550 Sable Blvd. 1 suspect shot. No officers injured. pic.twitter.com/oeT6fBrRl2 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 1, 2017

Sable was closed in both directions between Colfax and 17th avenues.

This story will be updated when more information is available.