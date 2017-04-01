× Pet owners put on notice of increased incidence of rabies

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jeffco Animal Control is putting pet owners on high alert to watch out for animals with rabies.

There have been four reports of skunks with rabies so far this year.

Twelve animals throughout the state have tested positive for rabies.

Jeffco says the best way to protect your pet is to make sure their rabies shots are up to date, keep your pet on a leash when you’re out walking with them and if you come across a sick or injured animal, call animal control.