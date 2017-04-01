One teenager trapped in ATV after crashing in ditch

WELD COUNTY — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12000 block of WC7 76 near WCR 25 Saturday on report of a traffic accident. The call came in just before 5 p.m.

Three teenage girls driving a side-by-side ATV had wrecked in a ditch filled with water. Two of the girls were able to get out of the ATV and the ditch, but the other was stuck.

Fire and EMS units arrived on scene and were able to remove the girl and begin CPR.

All of the teens were transported to a nearby hospital. The condition and injuries of the girls are not yet known.

The Weld Count Sheriff’s Office is conducting a full investigation of the incident.