Man sets fire to church at Broadmoor hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man set fire to a church at the Broadmoor hotel Saturday morning, damaging the roof and electrical system.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 11:20 a.m. when some cardboard recycling by a rear door was set on fire. Flames spread to the roof of an alcove above the rear door.

About a dozen people were inside the church at the time.

Responders were able to quickly get the fire under control though the building sustained heavy damage to the roof and electrical system.

Officers and arson investigators believe the man arrested, Derric Cooper, started the fire to keep warm. There were no injuries.