Family thanks, honors first responders who saved teen’s life in Milliken

MILLIKEN, Colo. -- A high school basketball player from Milliken in Weld County got a second chance at life, thanks to the of first responders from that small Weld County community.

There was a big get together at the Milliken Fire Department Friday night, where Dylan Potthoff and his family got to thank those people who saved his life.

On the night of February 18 he collapsed as a result of cardiac arrest.

Photojournalist George Taylor went to the party. He captured how the people in that community came together for a very special night.