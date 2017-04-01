Company recalls bottle caps for burn hazard

Thousands of humangear capCAP accessory bottle caps are being recalled because the units pose a burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the caps can leak or fall off, which poses a burn hazard if the bottle contains hot liquids.

The company has received one report of a cap leaking.

Humangear is only recalling the newer version of the capCAPs, which were sold between November 2016 and February 2017.

The recalled caps have the following model numbers: HG0501, HG0502, HG0505, HG0505-DSG and HG0515.