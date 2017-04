× Colorado police forces make interesting April Fools’ Day announcements

DENVER — April 1 brought social media fun from some law enforcement agencies in Colorado.

Fort Collins police chose April Fools’ Day to announce a first for a police force in the entire United States.

😸 We're proud to be the first claw enforcement agency in the nation with a Feline Unit! Meet Officer Buttersworth: https://t.co/aI7Kq5Cxay — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) April 1, 2017

The announcement came with a full video presentation.

Then on Saturday morning Boulder County Sheriff had some news to share of its own.

@FCPolice It's great that you added a feline unit! Our baby owl has done so well he's already been promoted to sergeant. pic.twitter.com/raSXWUaVS0 — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 1, 2017

The fun of April Fools’ Day.

