Car involved in wreck smashes into nearby house

DENVER — Two cars were involved in a wreck Saturday afternoon at 51st and Tower Road. The call into police came in at 4:41 p.m.

One vehicle skidded down 51st, passing three houses before smashing through a fence and into the garage of a home, hitting a load-bearing column.

Both Denver Police and Denver Fire Department responded to the crash and worked to keep the house safe.

An engineer remains on the scene to check structural damage.

An ambulance was called to the scene though it is unclear if there were any injuries.

Both Tower Road and 51st remain open.