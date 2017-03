Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you that person who has no time for workouts during the week and stuffs them all into one weekend? We have good news for all you weekend warriors out there. A recent report from Jama Internal Medicine says people who only workout on the weekends may still have a lower risk of death. Megan Salazar and Lindsay Dighero joined us from Life Time Fitness to tell us the best workouts for your weekend.

