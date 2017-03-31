Watch live: Indications show April the giraffe will give birth Friday

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Indications by veterinarians and zookeepers indicate April the giraffe will give birth sometime Friday, officials at Animal Adventure Park said.

“We would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition,” officials said on Facebook. “This is what we have been waiting for.”

April continued to look the same in her stall on Friday morning like she has since the park began streaming Feb. 23, eating and moving about while gaining worldwide attention.

On Thursday night, park officials said April’s normal demeanor was off and a check by zookeepers was cut short.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.