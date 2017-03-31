Thornton police arrest two suspects in brutal group attack

THORNTON — Thornton police say two people are under arrest in connection to a brutal attack and more arrests are on the way.

The identities of the suspects arrested have not been released.

The attack sent both victims to the hospital.

It happened at Woodglen-Brookshire Park about 5:45 p.m. last Thursday and was caught on camera and posted on social media.

The video shows dozens of people swarm around an SUV to punch and kick the driver identified only as 21-year-old Timmy. They also pummeled the passenger, 20-year-old Josh.

Josh was able to run away, which gave the dazed driver the chance to get out of the vehicle and eventually escape too.

Timmy had gone there to smooth things over with his ex-girlfriend. Josh had come along for moral support.

Timmy was supposed to meet her best friend to try to convince him to get her to quit contacting him.

He didn’t realize until it was too late that the meet-up was just a ploy to lure him into a fight.

The group, reportedly known as the “Vape Squad” has done this before, beating up unsuspecting people who are outnumbered and posting the attacks on Twitter.

Those Twitter accounts have since been deleted now that police are investigating.

Timmy suffered a concussion and bruised ribs, among other injuries. Joshua got two black eyes along with bruises and cuts all over his body.