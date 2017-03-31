Tennessee teacher suspected of kidnapping 15-year-old spotted in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tennessee teacher and 15-year-old girl who are the subject of a manhunt were spotted at a Wal-Mart in Oklahoma City earlier this month, the first confirmed sighting of the two since officials say the teacher kidnapped the girl.

Tad Cummins, 50, is suspected of abducting Elizabeth Thomas, his former student in Maury County, Tenn., according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

#TNAMBERAlert SIGHTING CONFIRMED: Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were in Oklahoma City on March 15th. DETAILS: https://t.co/PtEHq8npp2 pic.twitter.com/cLhDJRBCd3 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 31, 2017

Thomas has been missing since March 13, weeks after a student reported she saw the pair kissing, police said.

Surveillance images released Friday show Cummins and Thomas at a Wal-Mart on the afternoon of March 15.

Early on, we issued the picture on the left, from several days before the #TNAMBERAlert, Note the apparent change in Tad's appearance. pic.twitter.com/ZaET35u0C7 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 31, 2017

There, Cummins used cash to purchase various food items, according to the TBI.

The images show Cummins has darkened his hair and Thomas might have red hair now, the TBI said in a statement. Investigators are working to determine what vehicle they were using.

Law enforcement officials believe Cummins is armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license plates.

Cummins was added to the state’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Friday, TBI said.