Suspect in decades old murder pleads guilty

WELD COUNTY — According to a tweet issued by the Weld County District Attorney, John Sandoval, a suspect in the 1995 murder of his wife, pleaded guilty Friday and told prosecutors where he hid her remains.

Michael Rourke, the Weld County DA, confirmed that Tina Sandoval’s remains have been found. Tina Sandoval was last seen in October of 1995.

Sandoval’s admission, along with the remains, cleared up a mystery that has gone unsolved for 22 years.

Sandoval was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

This story is developing and FOX31 will update you with more details as they become available.