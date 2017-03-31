Shifting storm track to bring less snow than anticipated to Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — An early spring storm system is tracking farther south and is expected to deliver less snow than earlier forecast as it arrives Friday.

Skies will be cloudy on Friday with sprinkles then showers developing in the afternoon. The precipitation will turn to a rain-snow mix for the evening rush hour through midnight in the metro area before changing to all snow.

Highs will reach the mid-40s before temperatures derop into the 30s as the storm moves in.

Rain will change to snow after midnight in northern Colorado and Boulder. Areas above 6,000 feet, including the Palmer Divide and the foothills, change from rain to snow much earlier Friday.

That’s where the heaviest accumulations will be, but with the system tracking farther south, totals will be less than earlier anticipated.

Expect 2-3 inches of accumulation in Denver by Saturday afternoon, 6-12 inches in the foothills and 4-8 inches along the Palmer Divide.

Northern Colorado will get 0-2 inches, with the mountains south of Interstate 70 receiving the heaviest accumulations. There won’t be much snow north of I-70 and west of the Continental Divide.

The snow will end from north to south on Saturday, but skies will stay cloudy. More sunshine and drier conditions move in Sunday with a high in the low 60s.

The next storm system arrives with rain showers Monday then over to snow for Tuesday.

