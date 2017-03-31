Rain and/or snow will become heavy for your Friday evening plans

DENVER — The third in a series of four storms will impact the state through Sunday. For Denver, the impact is greatest Friday night and Saturday.

This system brings a fog, rain, and snow impact to all areas. However, the biggest travel impact from the snowfall will be the Palmer Ridge (I-25 from Surrey Ridge to Colorado Springs) and mountains. Friday night and Saturday morning ski traffic will be impacted between Golden and Vail Pass.

Speaking of travel, DIA has urged passengers to check their individual departure/arrival status as the storm may impact certain flights.

Although there are notable differences between this and the past two systems (speed and location) the end result may be similar for Denver and the urban core.

Denver and Fort Collins area snow-lovers may be forced to drive to deep snow elsewhere for a playful weekend.

There will be a sharp cutoff between snow accumulation and just rain from Colorado Springs to Denver and Denver north to Fort Collins and Greeley. Meanwhile, the foothills and mountains west of I-25 to the Divide stand a chance of more snowfall this time, as too does Colorado Springs and the Pike’s Peak region.

As the intensity of rain and snow increase later Friday, I will watch the snow line drop to about 6,000 feet (south/west of Denver) by evening. That snow line will continue to drop to 5,000 feet (between Denver and Greeley) overnight. I feel as though the most likely accumulation will remain 6,000 feet and higher.

This snow and rain will continue overnight through Saturday morning, tapering off some throughout later Saturday.

That gives many areas 24 hours, or so, of precipitation. That is a good situation for our drought areas.

Here is the total precipitation expected:

Here is the total snowfall expected: