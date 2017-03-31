Pump Up Your Walk

National Walking Day is coming up on April 5, next Wednesday. When you mention walking, many people think it's boring and not much of a workout. The truth is many people can't jog or run because of injuries or aging. Joana has been battling a knee injury and hasn't been able to run for six months, and she's found many ways to pump up her walk:
- Bust a move-Incorporate different movements like lunges, zumba, lateral movements, and step claps.
- Work that park bench-Use everything around you: benches can be used for push ups, step lunging and stretches.
- Add those Guns-Do arm circles and upper body exercises as you walk.
- Walk to the beat- Walk to the beat of your music to vary your speed- you'll burn more calories.