SHERIDAN, Colo. -- A man was found dead inside a home Thursday and it's being investigated as a homicide, the Sheridan Police Department said.

Police were called to the 3900 block of South Federal Boulevard about 5:15 p.m. where they found 35-year-old Brandon Wright dead.

Police did not release any other information in the case, including how Wright died. No suspect information was released.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.