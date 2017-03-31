Multiple arrests made in murders of El Paso County teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- The search for justice for two murdered Colorado Springs teens continues.

A total of 16 people have been arrested on felony charges during this investigation, eight of those directly related to the kidnapping and murder of the two Coronado High School students.

It’s been nearly three weeks since the bodies of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida bodies were found dumped on the shoulder of Old Pueblo Road, just south of Colorado Springs.

“Its a tragic story of two teens whose lives were cut very short,” said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Little has been released on how or why the two were killed but the investigation has been nonstop.

“It hits home for a lot of us because we have children and if they are not that age, they have been that age once or they will be that age at some point in the future so it hits very, very close to home,” said Kirby.

One week after the murders, investigators arrested the first suspect in the double slaying.

Two weeks after, four more people were arrested and in the third week of the investigation, on three different days, three more people were taken into custody.

That brings the total to eight people behind bars directly related to the murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and child abuse of the two teens.

Two more men, Carlos Daniel Meza aka “Tink” and Endo Velarde aka “Sleepy” are wanted, but haven’t been found.

“We do feel we have the key players in those homicides in custody,” Kirby said.

The arrests don’t stop there either. Thursday, during a search of a home possibly connected to the murders, eight more people were taken into custody on felony charges, though none are believed to be involved in the murders or Greer and Partida.

“Not only are we looking to clear this homicide we are also getting other dangerous criminals off the street,” Kirby said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking into possible gang ties for many of the suspects and says they won’t rest until everyone who needs to be behind bars is caught.

This is the first double murder involving teens the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has ever had to investigate.​