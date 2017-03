ATLANTA — It will take “at least several months” to rebuild the collapsed and otherwise damaged portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said.

Three sections of northbound I-85 — including the section that collapsed — and three sections of southbound I-85 will have to be replaced, McMurry said.

That’s 350 feet of highway in each direction, he said. Demolition of these sections alone will last into Monday, he said.