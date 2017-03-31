Man wanted for first-degree murder in shooting death of son-in-law in Rifle

RIFLE, Colo. — A 45-year-old man is being sought in the shooting death of his son-in-law, the Rifle Police Department said.
A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Michael Montgomery in the death of 28-year-old Christopher Lee Gallegos in Rifle.
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office said Gallegos died Wednesday night of a gunshot wound to the head.
It’s not known what led to the shooting.
Montgomery is described as 5-foot-8 and about 175 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms. He has shoulder-length brown hair, a receding hairline and a goatee.
Montgomery was arrested last month on a felony drug charge.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.