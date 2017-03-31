Little Hearts Fashion Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Little Hearts Luncheon and Fashion Show celebrates its 32nd year. The annual fundraising event features former and current patients of Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Heart Institute, escorted by their caregivers, prescription pets and members of the South Metro Fire Rescue Authority.

On April 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., guests will be treated to an impressive array of silent auction items, a tasty lunch and a heartwarming fashion show at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. The kids’ threads are generously provided by Dillard’s and lunch will be catered by Biscuits and Berries.

All proceeds from this even benefit the Children’s Colorado Heart Institute. Last year’s event raised almost $75,000.