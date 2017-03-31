Gyms Combine Memberships for Ultimate Sweaty Heaven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With so many boutique gyms opening up, there is a huge variety when it comes to workouts. But how do you choose just one? Two competing gyms in town came up with a solution they're calling Sweaty Heaven. Fierce 45, who does killer workouts on the amped-up Maegaformer Machine, and the Rebel Workout, that specializes in power-packed workouts involving all kinds of fitness tools, are teaming up to give you one joint membership. They call it the Fierce Rebel. Participants can pay an unlimited monthly membership for both studios and can attend as many classes as they want. It all starts tomorrow, April 1. Go to fierce45.com or therebelworkout.com for more information.